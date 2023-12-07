Adele Teases the Movie & Broadway Role She'd Consider Doing, Talks Partner Rich Paul, Which Pop Star Made Her Nervous & Her Unexpected Dream Job

Adele is opening up about her extraordinary life.

The 35-year-old superstar singer got candid in an interview with THR, out now.

Adele is receiving the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Women in Entertainment event on Thursday (December 7), and ahead of the reception, she spoke about her career, her personal life, charity work and what’s next.

Click through to see what Adele had to say…