Thu, 07 December 2023 at 10:29 am

Heartstopper's Joe Locke Joins 'Sweeney Todd' for His Broadway Debut!

Heartstopper‘s Joe Locke is headed to Broadway in Sweeney Todd!

The 20-year-old actor will be portraying the role of Tobias in the Stephen Sondheim musical.

Joe will begin performances on January 31, Deadline reports.

Keep reading to find out more…

Sweeney Todd is currently playing at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in the heart of New York City’s Times Square. Stranger ThingsGaten Matarazzo originated the role of Tobias when the show opened.

This Broadway production is an absolute must-watch if you’re in the New York City area. Find out more about tickets right here.

Meanwhile, fans are anxiously awaiting news about Joe‘s Netflix series Heartstopper. Find out the latest update on season three right here.
