'S.W.A.T.' Season 7 - 7 Cast Members Expected to Return!

S.W.A.T. is coming back, after all!

In case you missed it, the hit CBS series was cancelled after six seasons on the air, causing an uproar. The backlash was so great, that CBS reversed their decision, and the show is officially coming back for Season 7 with 13 episodes!

“We have listened to our viewers and their outpouring of passion for S.W.A.T. and we have reached an agreement to renew it for a final season of 13 episodes to air during the 2023-2024 broadcast year,” Amy Reisenbach, President, CBS Entertainment, and Katherine Pope, President, Sony Pictures Television Studios, said in a statement.

The show is set to premiere on Friday, February 16, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET.

Click through to see who is expected to return for Season 7…