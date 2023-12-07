Top Stories
Adele Teases the Movie &amp; Broadway Role She'd Consider Doing, Talks Partner Rich Paul, Which Pop Star Made Her Nervous &amp; More

Adele Teases the Movie & Broadway Role She'd Consider Doing, Talks Partner Rich Paul, Which Pop Star Made Her Nervous & More

Robert Pattinson &amp; Suki Waterhouse Join Taylor Swift at 'Poor Things' Afterparty, Made First Joint Appearance Since Pregnancy Reveal

Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Join Taylor Swift at 'Poor Things' Afterparty, Made First Joint Appearance Since Pregnancy Reveal

5 Stars Auditioned to Play Hannah Montana Before Miley Cyrus Was Cast (&amp; We Know the Top 3 Choices!)

5 Stars Auditioned to Play Hannah Montana Before Miley Cyrus Was Cast (& We Know the Top 3 Choices!)

Ariana Grande's Inner Circle Revealed, Including Ethan Slater &amp; Scooter Braun

Ariana Grande's Inner Circle Revealed, Including Ethan Slater & Scooter Braun

Thu, 07 December 2023 at 11:00 am

'S.W.A.T.' Season 7 - 7 Cast Members Expected to Return!

Continue Here »

'S.W.A.T.' Season 7 - 7 Cast Members Expected to Return!

S.W.A.T. is coming back, after all!

In case you missed it, the hit CBS series was cancelled after six seasons on the air, causing an uproar. The backlash was so great, that CBS reversed their decision, and the show is officially coming back for Season 7 with 13 episodes!

“We have listened to our viewers and their outpouring of passion for S.W.A.T. and we have reached an agreement to renew it for a final season of 13 episodes to air during the 2023-2024 broadcast year,” Amy Reisenbach, President, CBS Entertainment, and Katherine Pope, President, Sony Pictures Television Studios, said in a statement.

The show is set to premiere on Friday, February 16, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET.

Click through to see who is expected to return for Season 7…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS
Posted to: Alex Russell, CBS, David Lim, Jay Harrington, Kenny Johnson, Patrick St. Esprit, Rochelle Aytes, Shemar Moore, Slideshow, Swat, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images