The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson Mourns Death of Wife Melinda: 'My Heart is Broken'

Brian Wilson has announced that his death Melinda has died.

On Tuesday (January 30), the 81-year-old The Beach Boys singer revealed in a heartfelt Instagram post that his wife of 28 years died at the age of 77.

“My heart is broken. Melinda, my beloved wife of 28 years, passed away this morning.

Our five children and I are just in tears. We are lost,” Brian wrote.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Melinda was more than my wife. She was my savior. She gave me the emotional security I needed to have a career,” Brian continued. “She encouraged me to make the music that was closest to my heart. She was my anchor. She was everything for us. Please say a prayer for her. Love and Mercy, Brian.”

Brian also shared a message from his and Melinda‘s five kids – Dakota, Daria, Delanie, Dylan, and Dash.

“It is with a heavy heart that we let everyone know that our mom, Melinda Kay Ledbetter Wilson passed away peacefully this morning at home,” the Wilson kids wrote. “She was a force of nature and one of the strongest women you could come by. She was not only a model, our fathers savior, and a mother, she was a woman empowered by her spirit with a mission to better everyone she touched.”

They continued, “We will miss her but cherish everything she has taught us. How to take care of the person next to you with out expecting anything in return, how to find beauty in the darkest of places, and how to live life as your truest self with honesty and pride. We love you mom. Give Grandma Rose and Pa our love.”

Our thoughts are with the Melinda‘s loved ones during this difficult time. RIP.