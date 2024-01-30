Lala Kent Extended Olive Branch to Raquel Leviss After Explosive 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion, Explains Why She Now Regrets It

Vanderpump Rules is back!

Season 11 of the hit Bravo reality series premiered on Tuesday night (January 30) and showed the cast members picking up the pieces after learning that Tom Sandoval had been having an affair with Rachel Leviss, formerly Raquel, while he was still in a relationship with Ariana Madix, aptly dubbed “Scandoval.”

In the episode, Lala Kent battled with regrets for the way she talked to Rachel at the season 10 and decided to reach out and extend an olive branch.

Lala privately confessed to Lisa Vanderpump that she could now understand how Rachel “isolated” in her affair with Sandoval, because she had a similar experience with her ex Randall Emmett.

“I know what it’s like to have a man in front of you, painting a beautiful picture, saying: ‘You’re the one for me, you’re my soulmate,’ and you see what your future could be with this person,” Lala explained. “And you’re willing to risk it all so much that I ignored everyone around me telling me, ‘Girl, you’re the other woman.’”

In a confessional, she then added, “What Raquel did, what she said, how she went about things was so f–king stupid. But as someone who knows what it’s like to walk through life and see comments about being a mistress, I don’t want her to wear that forever.”

Cameras then filmed Lala as she sent a supportive voice message to Rachel asking to have a conversation, despite Raquel‘s decision not to return to filming.

However, in a new interview months after filming wrapped, Lala has revealed why she now regrets reaching out to Rachel.

“I would not have reached out to her had I known that the Bethenny Frankel podcast was going to happen,” Lala told Us Weekly, referring to Rachel‘s August 2023 appearance on Bethenny Frankel‘s podcast where she talked about Scandoval.

Lala went on to say that she wanted to show her support for Rachel because she assumed that she was taking a step back from the spotlight.

“I thought that this girl was just wanting to go and live in a small town, work in a cubicle and just fade into the background,” Lala explained. “I thought, ‘You know what? If that’s the life she wants, I want her to know that things happen and I hope that you can live peacefully and not wear this,’” she noted.

“Then the podcast came out with Bethenny, and I was like, ‘I’m very grateful that you did not respond,’” Lala added.

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules air on Tuesday nights at 8pm ET on Bravo.