Michelle Williams Earns Award Nomination For Narrating Britney Spears' Memoir

Michelle Williams is being celebrated for her latest role – narrating the audiobook version of Britney Spears‘ memoir “The Woman In Me“!

The 43-year-old actress voices the audio version of the singer’s book, and while many were hoping she would be nominated for a Grammy, that did not happen.

However, Michelle has become a finalist in the nominations for the upcoming 2024 Audie Awards, put on by the Audio Publishers Association.

At the awards show, which recognizes “distinction in audiobooks and spoken-word entertainment,” Michelle is up for Best Non-Fiction Narrator.

“The Woman In Me” is also being honored as part of the APA Choice honorees, alongside “Fourth Wing,” “Never Finished,” “Spare” and “The Covenant of Water,” as they are recognized for captivating listeners “but also became cultural phenomenons.”

Other Audie Awards nominees include Ethan Hawke for narrating “The Eyes and the Impossible” by Dave Eggers, Meryl Streep for narrating “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett, Michelle Obama for “The Light We Carry,” Stephanie Hsu and cast for “Six Sermons” by Asa Merritt, Rosamund Pike for narrating “The Dragon Reborn” by Robert Jordan and many more.

Lake Bell, Tom Hanks, Alfre Woodard, Patrick Stewart, Sean Astin, Andrew Rannells, Daisy Ridley, Rita Wilson, Natalie Morales, Ego Nwodim, Daniel Kaluuya, Beau Bridges and Neil Patrick Harris are also among the finalists.

The 2024 Audie Awards will take place on March 4th in Los Angeles.

Check out the full list of nominations HERE!