Austin Butler Promises to Save Drew Barrymore from Blind Date If It Goes Poorly

Austin Butler is volunteering to be Drew Barrymore‘s escape plan in case her date goes poorly!

The talk show host interviewed Austin and his Masters of the Air co-star Callum Turner for the episode airing on Wednesday (January 31) and she opened up about a date she was going on that evening.

“I have my first date in a long time,” she said. “I dread these things because they’re awkward.”

Drew said she wasn’t excited about the date and opened up about what she and her suitor planned on doing. They met on a dating app!

“Well first of all the gentleman offered to pick me up which I was so bowled over by I was like, ‘Sure.’ That’s a gentlemanly thing to do, and then we were going to go all the way downtown to this long dinner. Everyone says when you go on a date with someone don’t do the dinner, do a drink. But I don’t know better,” Drew said.

Austin replied, “I like the dinner. Then you know if it doesn’t work. You get to actually talk, and yeah you’re gonna have a great time.”

Drew asked what to do if she gets weird vibes. Callum said to “run.” Austin said, “Yeah you go to the bathroom and you call a friend and you have them give you a surprise call.”

Austin volunteered to be the one Drew can text if she needs!

