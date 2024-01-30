Top Stories
Tue, 30 January 2024 at 9:33 pm

Emma Stone Films 'Colbert' Appearance Before Catching Flight Out of NYC

Emma Stone is wrapping up a very busy day in New York City!

The 35-year-old Oscar-winning actress was all smiles as she arrived for her taping of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to promote her new movie Poor Things on Tuesday night (January 30) in NYC.

For her appearance, Emma looked pretty in a sparkling black dress paired with black stockings and heels.

After filming her appearance, Emma was seen wearing a brown blazer over a tan sweater paired with black pants, red shoes, and a black baseball hat as she arrived at JFK Airport for a flight out of town.

While appearing on Good Morning America on Tuesday morning, Emma had an adorable reunion with one of her The Help co-stars!

Emma‘s appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert airs TONIGHT at 11:35pm ET on CBS.
