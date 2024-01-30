Why Is Tom Sandoval Missing From 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 11 Premiere? Reason Revealed!

Tom Sandoval is notably missing from the season 11 premiere of Vanderpump Rules!

Fans may have noticed that the 40-year-old was not featured at the start of the season, and there was a moment that revealed his whereabouts.

Cameras picked back up to start filming the new season of the Bravo reality show, but Tom was actually off filming another reality show.

In the season premiere, Katie Maloney went to visit Ariana Madix at her shared house with Tom, and asked if he was there.

“He’s in New Zealand, shooting some sort of competition show,” Ariana told Katie.

That show he was shooting in New Zealand? It was Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season two, which aired on Fox in fall 2023.

While Tom made it far on Special Forces, he was eventually disqualified just eight hours before the end of the process.

On the show, Tom snuck in a photo of Rachel Leviss, and he opened up about the hatred from the public.

Tom also took part in The Masked Singer, but was unmasked in the second episode of season ten.

