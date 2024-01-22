Lisa Vanderpump Shares Update on Tom Sandoval's Involvement With TomTom After Scandal

Lisa Vanderpump is teasing one thing that will be talked about on the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules.

The restaurateur and namesake of the hit Bravo series opened up in a recent interview about Tom Sandoval‘s involvement in the bar she opened with him and Tom Schwartz, TomTom.

While appearing at the season 11 premiere last week, Lisa spoke about the situation and revealed that it will be addressed in the new episodes.

Keep reading to find out more…

“We talk a lot about that,” she told Us Weekly at the event, noting that it’s a complicated situation.

“There’s a lot of backlash, and I don’t [quite] think the punishment fits the crime when it’s the whole world against you,” Lisa said. “I think it was a lot for him to deal with. So, I was there to try and facilitate some kind of cohesion.”

Following Scandoval, many started boycotting both TomTom and Tom‘s newest venture, Schwartz & Sandy’s, and flooded the businesses with negative reviews.

Amid everything going on at the time, Tom took to social media to ask people to stop as it is effecting everyone else who works at those locations, noting that he is just a small part of each.

Back in March 2023, right after the affair scandal was revealed, Lisa made comments about whether she had plans to buy him out or not.

While Tom also took both businesses out of his Instagram bio, he was spotted filming at TomTom for the upcoming eleventh season.

Watch the latest Vanderpump Rules season 11 trailer here and be sure to tune when it premieres January 30th.