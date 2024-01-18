Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval Share the Red Carpet at 'Vanderpump Rules' Premiere Amid Legal Battle

The cast of Vanderpump Rules, including feuding exes Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, took over the red carpet at the Hollywood Palladium on Wednesday night (January 17) to celebrate the premiere of the Bravo show’s 11th season!

Scheana Shay, Tom Schwartz, Lisa Vanderpump, Ally Lewber, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Katie Malony and Brock Davies joined the former couple at the event.

The premiere comes shortly after Ariana sued Tom over the home that they have been sharing in Los Angeles. If you forgot, the longtime couple split in March 2023 following the revelation that Tom had been unfaithful.

Keep reading to find out more…

One person noticeably absent from the premiere was former Vanderpump Rules star Rachel Leviss (who formerly went by Raquel). She was famously involved in the Scandoval (Tom‘s affair) and opted out of returning for another season. Just last month, she even revealed the costar who influenced her decision.

More recently, Rachel shared details about her first time hooking up with Tom.

Keep scrolling to see photos of the Vanderpump Rules costars at the premiere…

Lala Kent

Ariana Madix

Katie Maloney

Tom Schwartz

Tom Sandoval

Lisa Vanderpump

Scheana Shay

Brock Davies

Ally Lewber

James Kennedy

Producer Alex Baskin

Scroll through even more photos of the cast of Vanderpump Rules at their premiere in the gallery…