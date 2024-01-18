Top Stories
'Wizards of Waverly Place' Revival Series In the Works, Find Out If Selena Gomez Is Returning!

'Wizards of Waverly Place' Revival Series In the Works, Find Out If Selena Gomez Is Returning!

Super Bowl 2024 Performers Lineup Revealed: 'National Anthem' Singer, 'America the Beautiful' Performer &amp; More Revealed!

Super Bowl 2024 Performers Lineup Revealed: 'National Anthem' Singer, 'America the Beautiful' Performer & More Revealed!

Penelope Cruz Shares Rare Comments About Husband Javier Bardem &amp; Their Children's Privacy

Penelope Cruz Shares Rare Comments About Husband Javier Bardem & Their Children's Privacy

Jacob Elordi &amp; Olivia Jade's Relationship Status Called Into Question, New Source Claims They're Still Together Amid Split Report

Jacob Elordi & Olivia Jade's Relationship Status Called Into Question, New Source Claims They're Still Together Amid Split Report

Thu, 18 January 2024 at 1:40 pm

Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval Share the Red Carpet at 'Vanderpump Rules' Premiere Amid Legal Battle

Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval Share the Red Carpet at 'Vanderpump Rules' Premiere Amid Legal Battle

The cast of Vanderpump Rules, including feuding exes Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, took over the red carpet at the Hollywood Palladium on Wednesday night (January 17) to celebrate the premiere of the Bravo show’s 11th season!

Scheana Shay, Tom Schwartz, Lisa Vanderpump, Ally Lewber, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Katie Malony and Brock Davies joined the former couple at the event.

The premiere comes shortly after Ariana sued Tom over the home that they have been sharing in Los Angeles. If you forgot, the longtime couple split in March 2023 following the revelation that Tom had been unfaithful.

Keep reading to find out more…

One person noticeably absent from the premiere was former Vanderpump Rules star Rachel Leviss (who formerly went by Raquel). She was famously involved in the Scandoval (Tom‘s affair) and opted out of returning for another season. Just last month, she even revealed the costar who influenced her decision.

More recently, Rachel shared details about her first time hooking up with Tom.

Keep scrolling to see photos of the Vanderpump Rules costars at the premiere…

Lala Kent

Lala Kent

Ariana madix

Ariana Madix

Katie Maloney

Katie Maloney

Tom Schwartz

Tom Schwartz

Tom Sandoval

Tom Sandoval

Lisa Vanderpump

Lisa Vanderpump

scheana Shay

Scheana Shay

Brock Davies

Brock Davies

Ally Lewber

Ally Lewber

James Kennedy

James Kennedy

Alex Baskin

Producer Alex Baskin

Scroll through even more photos of the cast of Vanderpump Rules at their premiere in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
vanderpump rules season premiere 01
vanderpump rules season premiere 02
vanderpump rules season premiere 03
vanderpump rules season premiere 04
vanderpump rules season premiere 05
vanderpump rules season premiere 06
vanderpump rules season premiere 07
vanderpump rules season premiere 08
vanderpump rules season premiere 09
vanderpump rules season premiere 10
vanderpump rules season premiere 11
vanderpump rules season premiere 12
vanderpump rules season premiere 13
vanderpump rules season premiere 14
vanderpump rules season premiere 15
vanderpump rules season premiere 16
vanderpump rules season premiere 17
vanderpump rules season premiere 18
vanderpump rules season premiere 19
vanderpump rules season premiere 20
vanderpump rules season premiere 21
vanderpump rules season premiere 22
vanderpump rules season premiere 23
vanderpump rules season premiere 24
vanderpump rules season premiere 25
vanderpump rules season premiere 26
vanderpump rules season premiere 27

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alex Baskin, Ally Lewber, Ariana Madix, Bravo, Brock Davies, james kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, lisa vanderpump, Scheana Shay, Television, tom sandoval, Tom Schwartz, vanderpump rules