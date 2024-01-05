Ariana Madix Sues Ex Tom Sandoval Over Shared L.A. Home

Ariana Madix is suing Tom Sandoval.

The 38-year-old Vanderpump Rules star dated Tom, 40, for nine years before breaking up with him in March 2023 after he cheated on her with co-star Raquel Leviss.

It’s just been revealed that Ariana filed a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend relating to their shared Los Angeles home.

Documents obtained by TMZ on Friday (January 5) indicate that Ariana requests a “partition by sale,” meaning she wants a judge to order the couple to sell the house and share the proceeds.

Ariana and Tom purchased the property in 2019 for $2 million.

According to the outlet, Ariana does not wat a “division in kind,” which would enable them to each keep their ownership interest in the residency.

If you missed it, Ariana Madix recently discussed the latest on her house situation with Tom Sandoval.