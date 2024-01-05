Top Stories
Emma Stone, Penelope Cruz, & More Oscar Hopefuls Help Honor Emerging Directors at Palm Springs Brunch

Oscar winners Emma Stone and Penelope Cruz were among the stars who honored emerging directors during a brunch event at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival.

The actresses were both in attendance at the 2024 Variety Creative Impact and 10 Directors to Watch event at Parker Palm Springs on Friday (January 5) in Palm Springs, Calif.

Emma and Penelope were joined by this year’s new Oscar hopefuls Danielle Brooks from The Color Purple and Lily Gladstone from Killers of the Flower Moon.

Also in attendance were Emma‘s Poor Things co-stars Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe, plus director Yorgos Lanthimos, as well as Danielle‘s The Color Purple director Blitz Bazawule.

During the event, Penelope was honored with the Variety Creative Impact in Acting Award for Ferrari. Yorgos was presented with the Variety Creative Impact in Directing Award for Poor Things.

Anna Kendrick was one of the directors honored at the event and you can check out her photos in our other post!
Photos: Getty
