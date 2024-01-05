Golden Globes Trivia: Only 4 People Have Won 2 Acting Awards in the Same Year!

The 2024 Golden Globes ceremony is happening this weekend and we decided to take a look back at some interesting awards trivia.

Did you know that only four people have won two acting awards in the same year… and they all happen to be women!

The Golden Globes show honors the best in both film and television, so there are more opportunities to win than at the Oscars.

Two of the women won the awards in film categories only while two of them split between film and television.

Browse through the slideshow to see who won two acting awards in the same year…