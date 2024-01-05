Top Stories
Coachella 2024's 3 Rumored Headliners Revealed, Plus 6 Acts Who Were In Talks

Coachella 2024's 3 Rumored Headliners Revealed, Plus 6 Acts Who Were In Talks

Cameron Diaz Speaks Out After Being Connected to Controversial Figure

Cameron Diaz Speaks Out After Being Connected to Controversial Figure

'The White Lotus' Season 3 Cast: 6 Stars Join Show, 1 Star Confirmed to Return &amp; More Stars Rumored to Make Comebacks

'The White Lotus' Season 3 Cast: 6 Stars Join Show, 1 Star Confirmed to Return & More Stars Rumored to Make Comebacks

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals If She'll Watch Joey King's Hulu Series 'The Act'

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals If She'll Watch Joey King's Hulu Series 'The Act'

Fri, 05 January 2024 at 8:30 pm

Golden Globes Trivia: Only 4 People Have Won 2 Acting Awards in the Same Year!

Continue Here »

Golden Globes Trivia: Only 4 People Have Won 2 Acting Awards in the Same Year!

The 2024 Golden Globes ceremony is happening this weekend and we decided to take a look back at some interesting awards trivia.

Did you know that only four people have won two acting awards in the same year… and they all happen to be women!

The Golden Globes show honors the best in both film and television, so there are more opportunities to win than at the Oscars.

Two of the women won the awards in film categories only while two of them split between film and television.

Browse through the slideshow to see who won two acting awards in the same year…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: EG, Extended, Golden Globes, Helen Mirren, Joan Plowright, Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, Slideshow, Trivia