Fri, 05 January 2024 at 9:22 pm

Angelina Jolie & Daughter Zahara Step Out for Shopping Trip in Beverly Hills

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara Marley Jolie are doing some shopping together!

On Friday (January 5), the 48-year-old actress and her 18-year-old daughter were spotted at Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Angelina donned a stunning black pantsuit and black sunglasses while Zahara wore a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

If you didn’t know, Zahara is currently a sophomore at Spelman College in Atlanta, Ga. She recently joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

Angelina has also been busy over the last few months, as the star was seen on multiple occasions filming her upcoming movie Maria, in which she stars as the real-life opera singer Maria Callas.

If you missed the news, Angelina Jolie will reprise one of her most iconic roles!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Angelina Jolie and Zahara Marley Jolie shopping in Beverly Hills…
