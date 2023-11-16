Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Zahara Joins a Sorority!

Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt is a sorority sister!

The 18-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority at Spelman College, her proud mother confirmed on social media.

Zahara introduced herself to her new sisters by saying, “My name is Zahara Marley Jolie. And [I] landed all the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, California.”

The college sophomore can be seen in a video on Essence alongside her fellow Alpha Kappa Alpha sisters dancing, as she introduces herself to the crowd.

She joined the Mu Pi Chapter of the first historically Black sorority. Alpha Kappa Alpha was founded in 1908, with the Mu Pi chapter being established in 1979, via People.

Angelina and Brad also share twins Vivienne and Knox, 15, as well as Shiloh, 17, Pax, 19, and Maddox, 22.

