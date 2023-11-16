Top Stories
Tristan Thompson Explains Why He Repeatedly Cheated on Khloe Kardashian, Fans React

Tristan Thompson Explains Why He Repeatedly Cheated on Khloe Kardashian, Fans React

'The Crown' Season 6 Reviews Might Not Be What You're Expecting...

'The Crown' Season 6 Reviews Might Not Be What You're Expecting...

Thu, 16 November 2023 at 2:20 pm

Dakota Johnson & Emma Roberts Both Grab Dinner at Same Restaurant in NYC Before 'Madame Web' Trailer Drops

Dakota Johnson & Emma Roberts Both Grab Dinner at Same Restaurant in NYC Before 'Madame Web' Trailer Drops

It was a busy night at a popular Italian restaurant in New York City!

Dakota Johnson and Emma Roberts were both seen arriving at Via Carota with separate groups of friends for dinner on Tuesday night (November 14).

For their dinner outings, Dakota, 34, wore a long tan coat over a white blouse while Emma, 32, wore a black jacket over a black top paired with a plaid skirt and black boots.

Keep reading to find out more…

While Dakota and her friend were having dinner, designer Michael Kors and husband Lance LePere went over to say hello.

The following day, the trailer for the upcoming Marvel movie Madame Web was released. Dakota and Emma both star in the movie alongside Sydney Sweeney, Adam Scott, and Isabela Merced.

Madame Web hits theaters on February 16, 2024 – watch the trailer here!

Click through the gallery for 35+ pictures of Dakota Johnson and Emma Roberts stepping out for dinner…
Just Jared on Facebook
dakota johnson emma roberts both grab dinner at via carota 01
dakota johnson emma roberts both grab dinner at via carota 02
dakota johnson emma roberts both grab dinner at via carota 03
dakota johnson emma roberts both grab dinner at via carota 04
dakota johnson emma roberts both grab dinner at via carota 05
dakota johnson emma roberts both grab dinner at via carota 06
dakota johnson emma roberts both grab dinner at via carota 07
dakota johnson emma roberts both grab dinner at via carota 08
dakota johnson emma roberts both grab dinner at via carota 09
dakota johnson emma roberts both grab dinner at via carota 10
dakota johnson emma roberts both grab dinner at via carota 11
dakota johnson emma roberts both grab dinner at via carota 12
dakota johnson emma roberts both grab dinner at via carota 13
dakota johnson emma roberts both grab dinner at via carota 14
dakota johnson emma roberts both grab dinner at via carota 15
dakota johnson emma roberts both grab dinner at via carota 16
dakota johnson emma roberts both grab dinner at via carota 17
dakota johnson emma roberts both grab dinner at via carota 18
dakota johnson emma roberts both grab dinner at via carota 19
dakota johnson emma roberts both grab dinner at via carota 20
dakota johnson emma roberts both grab dinner at via carota 21
dakota johnson emma roberts both grab dinner at via carota 22
dakota johnson emma roberts both grab dinner at via carota 23
dakota johnson emma roberts both grab dinner at via carota 24
dakota johnson emma roberts both grab dinner at via carota 25
dakota johnson emma roberts both grab dinner at via carota 26
dakota johnson emma roberts both grab dinner at via carota 27
dakota johnson emma roberts both grab dinner at via carota 28
dakota johnson emma roberts both grab dinner at via carota 29
dakota johnson emma roberts both grab dinner at via carota 30
dakota johnson emma roberts both grab dinner at via carota 31
dakota johnson emma roberts both grab dinner at via carota 32
dakota johnson emma roberts both grab dinner at via carota 33
dakota johnson emma roberts both grab dinner at via carota 34
dakota johnson emma roberts both grab dinner at via carota 35
dakota johnson emma roberts both grab dinner at via carota 36

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Dakota Johnson, Emma Roberts, lance lapere, Michael Kors

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images