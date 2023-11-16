Dakota Johnson & Emma Roberts Both Grab Dinner at Same Restaurant in NYC Before 'Madame Web' Trailer Drops

It was a busy night at a popular Italian restaurant in New York City!

Dakota Johnson and Emma Roberts were both seen arriving at Via Carota with separate groups of friends for dinner on Tuesday night (November 14).

For their dinner outings, Dakota, 34, wore a long tan coat over a white blouse while Emma, 32, wore a black jacket over a black top paired with a plaid skirt and black boots.

While Dakota and her friend were having dinner, designer Michael Kors and husband Lance LePere went over to say hello.

The following day, the trailer for the upcoming Marvel movie Madame Web was released. Dakota and Emma both star in the movie alongside Sydney Sweeney, Adam Scott, and Isabela Merced.

Madame Web hits theaters on February 16, 2024 – watch the trailer here!

Click through the gallery for 35+ pictures of Dakota Johnson and Emma Roberts stepping out for dinner…