Angelina Jolie Confirmed to Return for 'Maleficent 3,' Fans React to Movie News

Exciting news for fans of the Maleficent movies!

Angelina Jolie is set to reprise the villainous character for a third film that is in the works.

The news comes four years after the sequel, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, was released in theaters.

Keep reading to find out more…

Angelina confirmed the news in a new profile with WSJ. Magazine, but not many other details were revealed.

While additional casting hasn’t been revealed, the Maleficent movies have starred Elle Fanning as Aurora, Maleficent’s step-daughter. Michelle Pfeiffer, Harris Dickinson, Ed Skrein, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Lesley Manville and Imelda Staunton have also appeared in across the first two movies.

Angelina has previously said that the Maleficent character is her alter-ego…

After news of Maleficent 3 was revealed, many fans took to social media to share their excitement – Check out some of the tweets below!

YESSS MALEFICENT 3 WE REALLY WON TODAY https://t.co/7U53x3tfQ5 pic.twitter.com/rHYueGfeBm — ᗢ adam ➳ (@adamspencer205) December 5, 2023

Just as I type that, the universe graces us with Maleficent 3. I loved the second one and it was a vast improvement on the first. This is exciting news. pic.twitter.com/2xkdyJQW17 — Tyler // SAVE SCREAM (@AgentShtarling) December 5, 2023

Is this actually truth this time cause last time this was announced it wasnt true if it is ture then I'll be happy as heck because I love the Maleficent films to death https://t.co/qYv3eX0GC4 pic.twitter.com/nsgV0n5Ppr — Jay🏹 🎅🎄❄️ (@Hawkmaestro21) December 5, 2023

I hope this is true because Maleficent is my favorite character of all time 🥹 https://t.co/cvCs0QiSzO pic.twitter.com/hWiGz7vP4Y — Tiffany Newby (@resplendentmoi) December 5, 2023

MALEFICENT 3???!!!! I WILL BE WATCHING pic.twitter.com/HqFL6CE3Dm — ivy 💌 evajacks era (@defaultbrekker) December 5, 2023

i’m so ready for 3rd maleficent now pic.twitter.com/heOezttt3B — 𝙬𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝙗𝙡𝙪𝙚𝙨. (@henleyhouff) December 5, 2023

was missing maleficent so much that i ended up manifesting maleficent 3 u guys! https://t.co/4EYrXPk0dZ — nina (@kirbysjolie) December 5, 2023

This threequel news also comes about a week after Disney CEO Bob Iger commented on the company’s decision to release sequels.

“I don’t want to apologize for making sequels. Some of them have done extraordinarily well and they’ve been good films, too,” he said, via CNBC. “I think you there has to be a reason to make them, you have to have a good story. And often the story doesn’t hold up to is not as strong as the original story. That can be a problem.”

The executive noted that there has to be more than a financial reason to make a sequel, and that Disney has “made too many” sequels over the last few years.

“It doesn’t mean we’re not going to continue to make them,” Bob said. “We’re making a number of them now right as a matter of fact. But we will only greenlight a sequel if we believe the story that the creators want to tell is worth telling.”