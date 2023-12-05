The Richest 'Young Sheldon' Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

Young Sheldon is one of CBS‘ biggest hit shows!

The coming-of-age TV series, set in the late ’80s and early ’90s, is a spin-off prequel of The Big Bang Theory.

The show follows Sheldon Cooper, portrayed by Jim Parsons in Big Bang Theory, growing up with his family in East Texas.

The show first premiered back in 2017, and was picked up for a full season that began airing weekly in November of that year. Sadly, the show is coming to an end, and the seventh and final season is scheduled to premiere on February 15, 2024. Find out who’s back on the show!

