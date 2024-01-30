Tom Hardy Films New Jo Malone Cologne Commercial in London

Tom Hardy is making a rare appearance in London to film a new commercial!

The 46-year-old Venom and Peaky Blinders actor hit the streets to film a new commercial as the face of Jo Malone Cologne on Tuesday night (January 30) in London, England.

Tom was seen wearing a black trenchcoat over a gray sweater as he was joined on set by men dressed in silver and gold disco ball-inspired outfits

In between shots, Tom was spotted chatting to crew members on set.

Tom will next be appearing in the new crime movie The Bikeriders alongside Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, and Norman Reedus, which hits theaters on June 21. Watch the trailer here!

