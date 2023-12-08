Top Stories
18 Actors Who Wore Prosthetics On Screen & 19 Celeb Men Who Really Went Full Frontal

Sophie Turner & Peregrine Pearson Photographed Kissing & Holding Hands in London

Selena Gomez Confirms Benny Blanco Relationship, Calls Him Her 'Absolute Everything'

Austin Butler-Led Crime Epic 'The Bikeriders' Sets Release Date for Summer 2024

The Bikeriders has a new release date!

The upcoming crime film, written and directed by Jeff Nichols, stars Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy, Michael Shannon, Mike Faist, Boyd Holbrook and Norman Reedus.

As of Friday (December 8), Focus Features has set The Bikeriders‘ release date for June 21, 2024. Previously, the movie was set to hit theaters on December 1, 2023.

The Bikeriders was originally slated to release under Searchlight Pictures before landing at Focus Features in November, prompting the title’s release date to be pushed back.

According to the studio, the film “follows the rise of a midwestern motorcycle club, the Vandals. Seen through the lives of its members, the club evolves over the course of a decade from a gathering place for local outsiders into a more sinister gang, threatening the original group’s unique way of life.”

Watch the trailer for The Bikeriders here…
