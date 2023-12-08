Top 10 Highest-Grossing Concert Tours Revealed for 2023; Taylor Swift Breaks Records with $1 Billion Gross

Taylor Swift has broken the record for highest-gross for a concert tour in a single year.

While Taylor‘s team is not reporting official ticket sales data for the Eras Tour, Pollstar Boxoffice Reports has an estimated number and it’s pretty wild.

Taylor‘s tour has grossed over $1 billion from the first 60 shows that took place in 2023 and the tour is on track to gross more than $2 billion total when all of 2024′s shows are added to the tally.

We also have the list of the year’s Top 10 worldwide tours and no one even came close to Taylor‘s numbers.

Browse through the slideshow to see the top grossing tours of the year…