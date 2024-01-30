Top Stories
Here's Why Travis Kelce Won't Be at Grammys 2024 with Taylor Swift

Here's Why Travis Kelce Won't Be at Grammys 2024 with Taylor Swift

Adele Teases Something Is Coming on January 31!

Adele Teases Something Is Coming on January 31!

'Vanderpump Rules' Splits: 8 of the Show's Most Shocking Breakups, From Earliest to Most Recent!

'Vanderpump Rules' Splits: 8 of the Show's Most Shocking Breakups, From Earliest to Most Recent!

Who Is the Next James Bond? Oddsmakers Reveal the Top Choice!

Who Is the Next James Bond? Oddsmakers Reveal the Top Choice!

Tue, 30 January 2024 at 11:25 pm

Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch, & James Norton Step Out for 'Bob Marley: One Love' Premiere in London

Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch, & James Norton Step Out for 'Bob Marley: One Love' Premiere in London

Kinglsey Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch, and James Norton are stepping out for the UK premiere of their new movie!

The co-stars posed together on the red carpet at the Bob Marley: One Love premiere on Tuesday evening (January 30) held at the BFI IMAX Waterloo in London, England.

Fellow cast member Anthony Walsh along with director Reinaldo Marcus Green and Bob‘s son Ziggy Marley, who served as a producer on the movie, were also in attendance.

Keep reading to find out more…

The film celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music.

Bob Marley: One Love hits theaters on February 14 – watch the trailer here!

FYI: Kingsley is wearing a Gucci suit. Lashana is wearing a Maison Rabih Kayrouz dress.

Click through the gallery for 45+ pictures of the stars at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
kingsley ben adir lashana lynch bob marley one love premiere in london 01
kingsley ben adir lashana lynch bob marley one love premiere in london 02
kingsley ben adir lashana lynch bob marley one love premiere in london 03
kingsley ben adir lashana lynch bob marley one love premiere in london 04
kingsley ben adir lashana lynch bob marley one love premiere in london 05
kingsley ben adir lashana lynch bob marley one love premiere in london 06
kingsley ben adir lashana lynch bob marley one love premiere in london 07
kingsley ben adir lashana lynch bob marley one love premiere in london 08
kingsley ben adir lashana lynch bob marley one love premiere in london 09
kingsley ben adir lashana lynch bob marley one love premiere in london 10
kingsley ben adir lashana lynch bob marley one love premiere in london 11
kingsley ben adir lashana lynch bob marley one love premiere in london 12
kingsley ben adir lashana lynch bob marley one love premiere in london 13
kingsley ben adir lashana lynch bob marley one love premiere in london 14
kingsley ben adir lashana lynch bob marley one love premiere in london 15
kingsley ben adir lashana lynch bob marley one love premiere in london 16
kingsley ben adir lashana lynch bob marley one love premiere in london 17
kingsley ben adir lashana lynch bob marley one love premiere in london 18
kingsley ben adir lashana lynch bob marley one love premiere in london 19
kingsley ben adir lashana lynch bob marley one love premiere in london 20
kingsley ben adir lashana lynch bob marley one love premiere in london 21
kingsley ben adir lashana lynch bob marley one love premiere in london 22
kingsley ben adir lashana lynch bob marley one love premiere in london 23
kingsley ben adir lashana lynch bob marley one love premiere in london 24
kingsley ben adir lashana lynch bob marley one love premiere in london 25
kingsley ben adir lashana lynch bob marley one love premiere in london 26
kingsley ben adir lashana lynch bob marley one love premiere in london 27
kingsley ben adir lashana lynch bob marley one love premiere in london 28
kingsley ben adir lashana lynch bob marley one love premiere in london 29
kingsley ben adir lashana lynch bob marley one love premiere in london 30
kingsley ben adir lashana lynch bob marley one love premiere in london 31
kingsley ben adir lashana lynch bob marley one love premiere in london 32
kingsley ben adir lashana lynch bob marley one love premiere in london 33
kingsley ben adir lashana lynch bob marley one love premiere in london 34
kingsley ben adir lashana lynch bob marley one love premiere in london 35
kingsley ben adir lashana lynch bob marley one love premiere in london 36
kingsley ben adir lashana lynch bob marley one love premiere in london 37
kingsley ben adir lashana lynch bob marley one love premiere in london 38
kingsley ben adir lashana lynch bob marley one love premiere in london 39
kingsley ben adir lashana lynch bob marley one love premiere in london 40
kingsley ben adir lashana lynch bob marley one love premiere in london 41
kingsley ben adir lashana lynch bob marley one love premiere in london 42
kingsley ben adir lashana lynch bob marley one love premiere in london 43
kingsley ben adir lashana lynch bob marley one love premiere in london 44
kingsley ben adir lashana lynch bob marley one love premiere in london 45
kingsley ben adir lashana lynch bob marley one love premiere in london 46

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Anthony Walsh, Bob Marley, James Norton, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch, Reinaldo Marcus Green, Ziggy Marley