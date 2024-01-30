Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch, & James Norton Step Out for 'Bob Marley: One Love' Premiere in London

Kinglsey Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch, and James Norton are stepping out for the UK premiere of their new movie!

The co-stars posed together on the red carpet at the Bob Marley: One Love premiere on Tuesday evening (January 30) held at the BFI IMAX Waterloo in London, England.

Fellow cast member Anthony Walsh along with director Reinaldo Marcus Green and Bob‘s son Ziggy Marley, who served as a producer on the movie, were also in attendance.

The film celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music.

Bob Marley: One Love hits theaters on February 14 – watch the trailer here!

FYI: Kingsley is wearing a Gucci suit. Lashana is wearing a Maison Rabih Kayrouz dress.

