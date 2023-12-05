'Bob Marley: One Love' Trailer Shows Kingsley Ben-Adir's Transformation Into the Legend - Watch Now!

Kingsley Ben-Adir transforms into Bob Marley in the first full length trailer for the new upcoming biopic Bob Marley: One Love.

The film celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music.

Lashana Lynch co-stars in the project as Bob‘s wife Rita. The movie will also feature James Norton, Tosin Cole, Anthony Welsh, Michael Gandolfini, Umi Myers and Nadine Marshall.

Bob Marley: One Love premieres in theaters on February 14, 2024.