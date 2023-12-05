Top Stories
Every Celeb at The Fashion Awards 2023 in London: Red Carpet Photos Revealed for 100+ Stars Spotted!

Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan Spotted On a Dinner Date in L.A.

Billie Eilish Says She Was 'Outed' During Red Carpet Interview

Billy Miller's Cause of Death Confirmed After Emmy Winning Soap Opera Star Died Suddenly at 43

'Bob Marley: One Love' Trailer Shows Kingsley Ben-Adir's Transformation Into the Legend - Watch Now!

'Bob Marley: One Love' Trailer Shows Kingsley Ben-Adir's Transformation Into the Legend - Watch Now!

Kingsley Ben-Adir transforms into Bob Marley in the first full length trailer for the new upcoming biopic Bob Marley: One Love.

The film celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music.

Head inside to watch the Bob Marley: One Love teaser trailer…

Lashana Lynch co-stars in the project as Bob‘s wife Rita. The movie will also feature James Norton, Tosin Cole, Anthony Welsh, Michael Gandolfini, Umi Myers and Nadine Marshall.

Did you know that Kingsley has already brought another icon to life in a TV series?

Bob Marley: One Love premieres in theaters on February 14, 2024.
