Tue, 05 December 2023 at 10:00 am

Joey King, Camila Mendes, & More Kick Off Festive Season at Producer Jennifer Klein's Holiday Party

Joey King, Camila Mendes, & More Kick Off Festive Season at Producer Jennifer Klein's Holiday Party

It’s officially the holiday season and producer Jennifer Klein brought Hollywood stars together for her annual festive party this past weekend!

Joey King, Camila Mendes, Leslie Mann, and more were in attendance for the holiday event on Saturday night (December 2) at a private residence in Brentwood, Calif.

All of the guests were treated to some holiday cheer as soon as they arrived with the party starting right as people walked into the driveway.

Head inside to check out all the details and to see all of the celebs in attendance…

Specialty cocktails were created with Don Julio, including the Mistletoe Margarita which was served in a Don Julio Blanco mini bottle with a silver straw.

Guests stopped by the BAILEYS Treat Cart to sip a holiday creation called the Merry Mocha Martini along with BAILEYS and hot chocolate.

at Jennifer Klein's holiday party

Joey King and husband Steven Piet

Guests toasted the holiday season with glasses of PIPER-HEIDSIECK CHAMPAGNE and baby bottles were passed with gold straws.

JUSTIN Vineyard and Winery was the official wine of the night and guests sipped on JUSTIN’s mini bottles of Cabernet Sauvignon and other varieties throughout the night.

at Jennifer Klein's holiday party

Camila Mendes and boyfriend Rudy Mancuso

Another featured cocktail was the Montenegro Mule, which was a Moscow Mule-inspired drink with Montenegro Amaro.

FIJI WATER was passed around throughout the night, including on the dance floor.

at Jennifer Klein's holiday party

Leslie Mann

People looking for treats were in luck! Baskin-Robbins served scoops of holiday flavors and Polar Pizzas were passed.

DUNKIN’ was there with coffee, iced coffee with cold foam, hot chocolate, and Munchkins, which were all served throughout the night. Donuts were given to guests to take home!

at Jennifer Klein's holiday party

Maude Apatow and Iris Apatow

NEST New York had a gifting room inside the house where guests were invited to pick out a holiday candle to take home.

at Jennifer Klein's holiday party

Taye Diggs

Cosabella was also there with a gifting room, where guests were invited to pick out pajamas, both men and women!

There was a wellness table where guests were treated to Touchland Power Mists, Florasis Lip Masks, and Nuun hydration tablets to take home.

at Jennifer Klein's holiday party

Wilmer Valderrama and Cobie Smulders

Anyone with a sweet tooth had plenty of options to satisfy their cravings!

Reese’s built a buffet complete with the new Reese’s Caramel Big Cup along with Reese’s snack size trees for the holiday season.

Hershey’s Better For You allowed guests to stuff their bags with Hershey’s Plant-Based chocolate bars, Lily’s, Brookside, barkTHINS, Honest Organic Gummies, and Twizzlers Zero Sugar.

at Jennifer Klein's holiday party

Annabelle Wallis

Guests were treated to a joint-rolling bar featuring A GOLDEN STATE’s premium cannabis strains.

at Jennifer Klein's holiday party

Flavor Flav

Nothing Bundt Cakes served Bundlets to-go and Bundtinis were passed throughout the night.

Guests took home Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP Sea Salt Popcorn and Kettle Corn in individual-sized bags.

Baked by Melissa provided their signature mini cupcakes in three-packs that were perfect to take home.

at Jennifer Klein's holiday party

Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater

Crumbl Cookies treated guests to a variety of flavors, including holiday favorites like Candy Cane Brownie and Peanut Butter Crisp.

Carnegie Deli’s seasonal flavored chocolate-covered cheesecake bites were devoured by guests.

at Jennifer Klein's holiday party

Heather Graham

William Greenberg desserts provided their holiday version of the black + white cookie in red and white, flown in from New York City.

Guests were stuffing their bags with SkinnyDipped’s Peppermint Almonds and Unicorn Birthday Cake Cashews.

at Jennifer Klein's holiday party

Topher Grace

Shake Shack was on site, serving up burgers and chicken sandwiches throughout the evening. Guests were eating them as they walked into the party and as they left!

at Jennifer Klein's holiday party

Zachary Levi

There was a tocaya station inside the party, where guests like Zachary and Rob were seen snacking on burritos. There was even a make-your-own bowl bar for anyone looking for a custom option!

Bristol Farms supplied The Cookie in three flavors.

at Jennifer Klein's holiday party

Rob Riggle

CANN’s CBD and THC-infused social tonics were sipped throughout the night.

SLIQ’s frozen cocktails were a fun addition to the event’s alcohol options. Guests couldn’t get enough of their boozy ice pops!

at Jennifer Klein's holiday party

Sebastian Maniscalco

For a healthier beverage option, guests enjoyed Health-Ade’s Holiday Cheers.

Another alcohol-free option was Jeng, a line of hemp-infused mocktails that were a hit with the “California Sober” guests.

For those interested in a mocktail, the event featured Mockly, a new line of mocktails.

at Jennifer Klein's holiday party

William Fitchner

NON provided a non-alcoholic wine alternative that was served at the bars.

OLIPOP’S health-conscious sodas were a hit among more health-conscious guests.

Spindrift was a hit at the party with guests loving the Blood Orange Tangerine flavor.

Suja Organic’s wellness shots were tray passed throughout the night for a boost of health amidst all of the indulgences.

at Jennifer Klein's holiday party

Bill Maher

More celebs in attendance who aren’t pictured here include Vanessa Bayer, Garcelle Beauvais, Kim Coates, Greg Tarzan Davis, Yaya DaCosta, Jay Harrington, Brianne Howey, Jack Huston, Justin Kirk, Logan Lerman, Thuso Mbedu, Isabela Merced, Thomas Middleditch, Kevin Miles (aka Jake From State Farm), Dermot Mulroney, Chord Overstreet, Jaina Lee Ortiz, Randall Park, Katie Lowes, and Diane Warren.

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Annabelle Wallis, bill maher, Camila Mendes, Cobie Smulders, Extended, Flavor Flav, Hamish Linklater, Heather Graham, Iris Apatow, Jennifer Klein's Holiday Party, Joey King, Leslie Mann, Lily Rabe, Maude Apatow, Rob Riggle, Rudy Mancuso, Sebastian Maniscalco, Steven Piet, Taye Diggs, Topher Grace, William Fitchner, Wilmer Valderrama, Zachary Levi

