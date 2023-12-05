Britney Spears' Dad Undergoes Leg Amputation, TMZ Reports

There’s a new report circulating that Britney Spears‘ dad has allegedly undergone a leg amputation.

Britney and her dad, Jamie, have reportedly not had a relationship since she started fighting to end her conservatorship. Her conservatorship officially ended in November of 2021.

There are multiple reports about what happened to Jamie that are currently circulating. We have no confirmation from him, and therefore, this is speculative at this time.

TMZ is reporting: “Jamie had a massive infection in one of his legs that landed him in a hospital for weeks. He had 5 unsuccessful surgeries to contain the infection, and doctors decided the only way to proceed was amputation.”

Page Six has a source who claimed, “He had a knee replacement and got a terrible infection from it.”

