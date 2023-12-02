Britney Spears Reunites With 2 Family Members On Her Birthday (Photo!)

Britney Spears celebrated her 42nd birthday with two of her family members on Saturday (December 2)!

The Princess of Pop has had a tense relationship with certain members of her family since she was freed from her conservatorship in 2021. In the years since, she has publicly called them out on social media.

However, she has also taken steps to mend some of the relationships. Earlier this year, she even reunited with her mom Lynne for the first time in three years.

The reunions continued with a birthday meetup, and we even got a couple of photos from it!

Britney‘s manager Cade Hudson shared a photo of the hitmaker with her mom and her older brother Bryan on her birthday!

In the photo, Britney is wearing a pair of sunglasses, and her mom has her wrapped up in a big hug. All three members of the Spears family have bright smiles on their faces.

Another photo surfaced that shows Britney picking up her mom and holding her in her arms.

We are so happy for Britney and hope that she had a wonderful time with her family!

