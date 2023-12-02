Tom Holland Grabs Dinner With Friends After Addressing His Future as Spider-Man

Tom Holland is stepping out for dinner with some friends!

The 27-year-old Spider-Man actor had a guys night out in West Hollywood, Calif. on Friday (December 1).

Tom and his pals went to the Italian restaurant, Madeo.

For the outing, the actor kept it casual in a red sweater, dark jeans, and white sneakers. In some photos from the evening, he and his group look very engaged in conversation.

In other photos, he appears to be making a phone call.

Tom recently revealed whether or not he would do a fourth Spider-Man movie and addressed his future in the Marvel cinematic universe.

It turns out that out of Tom, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire, one actor who played Spider-Man made a LOT more money than the other two.

