Billie Eilish Seemingly Throws Some Shade About Guest List at People's Choice Awards 2024

Some people on social media are convinced that Billie Eilish was throwing some shade over the guest list at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards.

The 22-year-old “What Was I Made For” hitmaker attended the awards show on Sunday night (February 18) and even picked up her first major acting award for her work on Swarm.

However, a conversation she was spotted having with Kylie Minogue is going viral on social media because some people think that she was unimpressed by some of the celebrities who got an invite.

Read more about the now viral conversation…

In a video going viral on X (formerly Twitter), it seems like Billie is throwing some shade over social media influencers being invited to the show.

“There’s some like… TikTokers here,” she appeared to whisper to Kylie while they chatted at one of the tables.

The camera picks up what she’s saying, but Billie put her hand over her mouth when she said “TikTokers.” She then pointed over her shoulder and shook her other hand, leading some to speculate that she wasn’t a fan.

Billie is in the midst of an action-packed and mega-successful awards season. She picked up Song of the Year at the 2024 Grammys, where she also performed her Barbie soundtrack contribution “What Was I Made For.”

She is also nominated for Best Original Song at the 2024 Oscars. If she wins, it’ll be her second time taking home the trophy. Billie won for her Bond single “No Time to Die” back in 2022.