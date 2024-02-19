Usher Says Justin Timberlake Also Wanted to Sign Justin Bieber, Talks Their 'Bidding War' & How He Won

Usher‘s role in Justin Bieber‘s career is written in history. However, it very nearly could have been Justin Timberlake that signed the pop star.

In a recent interview, the “Yeah” crooner looked back on signing Bieber to his label alongside Scooter Braun. In doing so, he recalled that he was in a “bidding war” with Timberlake to secure the deal.

He opened up about the golden opportunity and even revealed the case that he made to Scooter, which helped him emerge victorious.

Keep reading to find out more…

“When you are at the top of your game, some of the greatest things will be presented to you, and it was, I think, right after [my album] Confessions that I was introduced to Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun,” Usher recalled during a conversation with People.

Looking back on the time, he said, “We built a friendship, but this would obviously create a partnership that would span us forever, and it was a bit of a bidding war between me and Justin Timberlake.”

While Usher admitted that he wasn’t totally sure about everything that Bieber needed, he said that he was determined to do his best by the young artist.

“I was like, I’m not certain that I could understand each and every producer that this artist could benefit from, but what I can tell you is I’m going to give you my passion, and I’m going to give you every bit of what I have to offer.”

He said that he “presented Scooter an offer that I felt like he couldn’t resist.”

Part of that was pointing out “there can only be one Justin” in the formula.

“So if you want to go with Justin, that’s Justin and Justin. Me, it’s only one Justin,” he explained. “So that obviously created a relationship and [there was] that support of him as an entrepreneur, because I think that he was trying to find himself as well.”

Usher also opened up about Bieber‘s offer him to join him onstage at the Super Bowl earlier this month.

He even revealed if he was ever jealous of Timberlake, who he was often compared to.