Usher Weighs In On Justin Timberlake Comparisons, Reveals If He Was Ever Jealous

Usher is weighing in on old comparisons between himself and Justin Timberlake.

If you forgot, the hitmakers came up around the same time and worked in similar lanes. As a result, the media and fans inevitably compared them to each other.

Years later, Usher revealed how he really felt about the way that people talked about him and Justin. He also hinted at their relationship behind the scenes.

“I think people more than likely need to find comparisons, but we are all unique artists and have our creativity,” Usher told People, adding, “I think that he has a legacy that should be respected and not compared to anybody else.”

Joking about Justin‘s Disney roots, Usher said that his career was more mature from the onset.

“They probably would have kicked me off the lot,” he said.

Usher added that he was a fan of *NSYNC and “respected” their manager Johnny Wright. He also pointed out that the pair worked with similar producers because they had a healthy respect for each other’s work.

Was he ever jealous of Justin‘s success?

“Do I feel at times that the score was a bit unfair in terms of how people even judged us or some of the things that may have been given to him,” Usher asked, answering, “He had better management staff, you know what I’m saying, access to things I didn’t. I’m cool with that.”

In fact, Usher hinted that he and Justin on on such good terms that they have tried to collaborate in the studio before.

“I’ve always wanted to do a record with Justin and have reached out many a time, but we’ve never managed to make it happen,” he shared. “I think that he’s an amazing performer.”

While he admitted to being “motivated by people like Justin,” Usher is only in competition with himself.

“I’ve always tried to beat my own record,” he told the outlet. “Beat my own expectations and try and better myself.”

