Usher Goes Shirtless at Super Bowl 2024: See Every Photo & Video!

Usher showed off his hot body during a shirtless moment at the 2024 Super Bowl.

The 45-year-old entertainer ripped off his shirt while performing onstage during the halftime show on Sunday evening (February 11) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Usher performed nearly a dozen songs throughout the 13-minute show, in which he was joined by a bunch of special guests including Alicia Keys.

It’s no secret that Usher often takes his shirt off while performing, so we’re not surprised to see it, but very glad it happened. You can watch the moment in the video below!

Make sure to watch more videos from the halftime show to see all the other moments.

Browse through the gallery for 20+ photos of Usher going shirtless on stage at the Super Bowl…