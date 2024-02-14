Usher To Develop New Series Based On His Music, Details Revealed

Usher is working on a new TV series!

The 45-year-old entertainer, who just put on a major performance for the Super Bowl halftime show, is developing a new show based around his music, according to Variety.

Usher has partnered with UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, for the drama series, which he will also executive produce.

“My 30-year catalog has resonated with so many people no matter where they were in their lives,” Usher said in a statement. “I’m happy to be working with UCP to bring the music to life. I hope the series resonates with you the way my music continues to.”

The series will be about “Black love in Atlanta and individuals looking to find a place to call home. The series will explore music, style, sex, romance and secrets that threaten to tear relationships apart.”

Pictured here: Usher is honored on the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame in Atlanta, Ga., on Wednesday (February 14). His new wife Jenn Goicoechea was by his side for the big day. Check out more photos in the gallery!