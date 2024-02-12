Usher's Rep Confirms He Got Married After Super Bowl Performance, Photos Emerge!

Usher is a married man!

The 45-year-old singer’s rep has released a statement to confirm he tied the knot with longtime love Jenn Goicoechea after performing at the 2024 Super Bowl this weekend.

Usher ruled the stage during the halftime show and then made it the best night ever by marrying Jenn.

“We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family,” the rep told People. “They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes.”

Usher and Jenn got married in a small outdoor chapel at Vegas Weddings’ Terrace Gazebo.

After the wedding, Usher and Jenn stepped out in white and he wore a gold wedding band on his left ring finger. See photos in the gallery!

Jennifer and Usher have two kids together: a daughter, Sovereign, in 2020, and son, Sire, in 2021. He has two sons, Usher V and Naviyd Ely, from his relationship with his ex wife Tameka Foster.