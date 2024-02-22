'Superman: Legacy' First Cast Photo Revealed, Including Nicholas Hoult's Shaved Head for Lex Luthor!

The first Superman: Legacy cast photo is here, and it’s from the table read of the movie!

The photo features David Corenswet, who is playing Superman, as well as Rachel Brosnahan who is starring as Lois Lane. Nicholas Hoult can be seen in the background of the photo with a shaved head as Lex Luthor.

Also featured in the new pic are Nathan Fillon, who is playing Guy Gardner, Isabela Mercad, who is playing Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi, who is playing Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan, who is playing Metamorpho, Skyler Gisondo, who is playing Jimmy Olsen, and writer-director James Gunn, among others.

James captioned the photo, “After the table read with the #Superman cast. Eve, Mr. Terrific, Superman/Clark, Otis, Lex, producer Peter Safran, Jimmy, Metamorpho, Lois, Hawkgirl, me, Guy, The Engineer all together for the first time! What a wonderful day.”

