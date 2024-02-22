Independent Spirit Awards 2024 - Full List of Presenters Revealed!

The 2024 Independent Spirit Awards are nearly here!

The awards show, presented annually to independent filmmakers, was first founded in 1984, and is produced by Film Independent, a not-for-profit arts organization that used to produce the LA Film Festival. Film Independent members vote to determine the winners of the Spirit Awards.

The 2024 ceremony will be hosted by SNL alum Aidy Bryant on Sunday (February 25) at Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 39th Annual Spirits will be held at 5 p.m. ET, streamed live on the IMDB and Film Independent YouTube and respective X channels, with highlights across all social media platforms.

2024 Independent Spirit Awards Presenters

Joel Kim Booster

Adam Brody

Danielle Brooks

Sterling K. Brown

Quinta Brunson

Emma Corrin

Colman Domingo

Hannah Einbinder

Jim Gaffigan

Ronald Gladden

Stephanie Hsu

Anna Kendrick

Jude Law

Greta Lee

Zoe Lister-Jones

Trace Lysette

James Marsden

Thomasin McKenzie

Natalie Morales

Rashida “Sheedz” Olayiwola

Emma Roberts

Andrew Scott

Milo Ventimiglia

Jessica Williams

Jimmy O. Yang

They will be joining the previously announced Honorary Chair and Spirit Award nominee Lily Gladstone for the show.

