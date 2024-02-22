Independent Spirit Awards 2024 - Full List of Presenters Revealed!
The 2024 Independent Spirit Awards are nearly here!
The awards show, presented annually to independent filmmakers, was first founded in 1984, and is produced by Film Independent, a not-for-profit arts organization that used to produce the LA Film Festival. Film Independent members vote to determine the winners of the Spirit Awards.
The 2024 ceremony will be hosted by SNL alum Aidy Bryant on Sunday (February 25) at Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif.
The 39th Annual Spirits will be held at 5 p.m. ET, streamed live on the IMDB and Film Independent YouTube and respective X channels, with highlights across all social media platforms.
2024 Independent Spirit Awards Presenters
Joel Kim Booster
Adam Brody
Danielle Brooks
Sterling K. Brown
Quinta Brunson
Emma Corrin
Colman Domingo
Hannah Einbinder
Jim Gaffigan
Ronald Gladden
Stephanie Hsu
Anna Kendrick
Jude Law
Greta Lee
Zoe Lister-Jones
Trace Lysette
James Marsden
Thomasin McKenzie
Natalie Morales
Rashida “Sheedz” Olayiwola
Emma Roberts
Andrew Scott
Milo Ventimiglia
Jessica Williams
Jimmy O. Yang
They will be joining the previously announced Honorary Chair and Spirit Award nominee Lily Gladstone for the show.