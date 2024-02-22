Top Stories
Thu, 22 February 2024 at 1:33 pm

Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet & Austin Butler's High-Fashion 'Dune: Part Two' Tour Continues at Seoul Premiere

Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet & Austin Butler's High-Fashion 'Dune: Part Two' Tour Continues at Seoul Premiere

Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet and Austin Butler are taking their high-profile, high-fashion promo tour for Dune: Part Two on the road!

The trio was joined by costar Stellan Skarsgard, director Denis Villeneuve and producer Tanya Lapointe at the movie’s premiere in Seoul, South Korea on Thursday (February 22).

After Zendaya and Timothee coordinated looks during a press stop earlier in the week, they stepped it up yet again for the premiere.

Keep reading to find out more…

Timothee looked chic in a white suit while Zendaya opted for a futuristic gray skirt with red detailing and a matching top. She wore her hair slicked back with two strands framing her face.

Austin kept it classic in a pinstriped, double breasted suit of his own.

Each actor has brought something special to the red carpet at they promote their new movie, but Zendaya stole the show last week when she arrived at a premiere in a full suit of armor!

The movie hits theaters on March 1 – watch the trailer here.

If you missed it, the cast recently opened up about their characters in a joint interview. Meanwhile, Zendaya adorably hyped up her boyfriend Tom Holland in another conversation.

FYI: Zendaya is wearing Givenchy and Christian Louboutin shoes. Austin is wearing Celine Homme. Timothee is wearing Gucci.

Scroll through all of the photos of the cast at the premiere of Dune: Part Two in Seoul in the gallery…
Photos: Getty
