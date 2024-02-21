Zendaya Celebrates Tom Holland's 'Natural Gift' in Very Sweet Interview Answer About His Personality

Zendaya paid Tom Holland the sweetest compliment during a recent interview.

The 27-year-old Dune actress sat down for one of BuzzFeed’s puppy interviews, which premieres in full on Thursday (February 22).

In a teaser for it, she turned a question about her castmates in Dune: Part Two into an opportunity to hype up one of her boyfriend’s “natural gifts.”

Read more about Zendaya’s sweet compliment…

Zendaya was asked which of her costars in the movie has the most rizz (slang for charisma). After jokingly choosing herself, she switched and heaped endless praise on the Spider-Man actor.

“I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but I personally… works for me, is Mr. Tom Holland,” she gushed.

She continued, explaining, “I’m more shy and like, kind of quiet. So it takes a little more to pull me out of my shell. But he’s great at just, like, talking to people and getting to know people. You see him on talk shows and stuff like that, he’s just naturally very good at that. Whereas for me, I’ve definitely had to like pull it out of me a little bit.”

“He’s got that natural gift,” Zendaya concluded.

How sweet?!

If you missed it, Tom recently stepped out to show Zendaya some love at a special event. He also easily shut down rumors about a breakup earlier this year.

It goes without saying that Tom is equally in love with Zendaya! He adorably hyped up one of her red carpet looks recently.