Jenna Ortega Teased 'Wednesday' Season 2 & Her Role in 'Beetlejuice' Sequel

Jenna Ortega teased some exciting information about the second season of Wednesday and her involvement in the Beetlejuice sequel during a conversation with Vanity Fair.

The 21-year-old actress became a fan favorite with her blunt and morbid portrayal of Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s beloved series. She’ll be back in character for the second season in the near future.

During her interview, she revealed what she knew about the show’s new season so far. Jenna explained how it would be different from the first set of episodes and addressed how she was getting ready to play the character again.

She even weighed in on if she was annoyed by people thinking that her personality matched Wednesday’s!

On the topic of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited sequel to the cult classic movie, Jenna explained how she fit into the story and talked about getting back to work after the strike!

