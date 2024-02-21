Greta Gerwig Breaks Her Silence on Oscars 2024 Snub for Directing 'Barbie'

Barbie filmmaker Greta Gerwig is finally addressing Oscars snub.

Fans were shocked to learn that the 40-year-old director and lead star, Margot Robbie, were snubbed from the Best Director and Best Actress categories at the 2024 Oscars, despite the movie’s nominations in categories including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.

In a new interview, Greta broke her silence on not getting a nod for Best Director.

Keep reading to find out more…“A friend’s mom said to me, ‘I can’t believe you didn’t get nominated,’” Greta recalled to TIME in an article published on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

“I said, ‘But I did. I got an Oscar nomination,’” Greta told her friend. “She was like, ‘Oh, that’s wonderful for you!’ I was like, ‘I know!’”

While Greta celebrated getting nominated in the Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay categories (she and husband Noah Baumbach co-wrote the screenplay), she did admit that she was upset that Margot didn’t get a Best Actress nod.

“Of course I wanted it for Margot,” Greta noted. “But I’m just happy we all get to be there together.”

Margot also recently addressed her and Greta‘s snubs.

The 2024 Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will take place on Sunday, March 10 on ABC. You can check out the full list of nominations here.