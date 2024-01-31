Margot Robbie Addresses Fan Reaction to 'Barbie' Oscars 2024 Nomination Snubs

Margot Robbie is speaking out.

The Barbie actress and producer reacted to a vocal uproar from fans and celebs over her not getting nominated for Best Actress and director Greta Gerwig not getting nominated for Best Director at the 2024 Oscars, despite the movie still receiving eight nominations for the evening.

“There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed,” she said at a panel at a special SAG screening on Tuesday night (January 30), via Deadline.

“Obviously I think Greta should be nominated as a director, because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is,” she said. “But it’s been an incredible year for all the films.”

“I just suspect it’s bigger than us. It’s bigger than this movie, it’s bigger than our industry,” she said of the response to the film.

She added that she is “beyond ecstatic that we’ve got eight Academy Award nominations, it’s so wild,” including Best Picture, Supporting Actress for America Ferrera, Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling, Costume Design, Production Design and Best Adapted Screenplay for Gerwig and Noah Baumbach.

“Everyone getting the nods that they’ve had is just incredible, and the Best Picture nod,” she said.

“We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact. And it’s already done that, and some, way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this.”

