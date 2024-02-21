Kaitlyn Dever's Mom Passes Away, Actress Pays Tribute to Her in Touching Post

Kaitlyn Dever is mourning the loss of her mother.

The 27-year-old actress took to social media on Wednesday (February 21) to reveal that her mom passed away.

She memorialized her with a heartfelt tribute and some photos of them together over the years.

“My mama. My life. My everything. I don’t even have the words,” Kaitlyn wrote on Instagram.

She continued with her tribute: “Nothing I’ll ever say will amount to the gifts you have given me in my life, the boundless joy you brought, the deep, endless, unconditional love you gave me and our family. Your love was everywhere.”

“It was in the morning having coffee with you and shopping on the real real, it was sitting out by the pool eating watermelon(with salt on it of course) and listening to Willie Nelson, it was laying in your bed with you watching Seinfeld and listening to your infectious laugh as you recited every line from memory, it was making fun of each other, it was getting to tell you about my day, it was getting the best advice from you anyone would be so lucky to recieve, it was going places with you because no matter where we were..we were having fun and laughing. Your love was like sunshine, warmed me when I needed it the most and made me smile when I was ever sad. You were everyone’s favorite. You are my favorite. The sweetest in the world. I will be broken forever without you and I don’t know how I’ll go on. I’m grateful that you gave me Mady, Jane, and Dad…we’ll always have each other to lean on because of you. You were the greatest mom and wife anyone could ever ever ask for. Thank you for fighting so hard for us for so long. I am forever, forever, grateful for the special time we got to spend with you, sweet mama…it will never be enough.”

Kaitlyn concluded: “I miss your smile, your sense of humor, your hugs, your kisses, getting to hold your hand, more than anything in the world. You made everything better. My sweetest, beautiful girl. My best friend. Oh how much I love you. What a gift it is to love you. I love you forever and ever, Mom. ❤️”

Our thoughts go out to Kaitlyn and the rest of her family and loved ones at this horrible time. We’re sending them all so much love.

RIP.