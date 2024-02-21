Barry Keoghan Alludes to Sabrina Carpenter Dating Rumors, Reveals if He Feels Objectified After Nude 'Saltburn' Scene

Barry Keoghan opened up about his love life, his friendship with Jacob Elordi and Saltburn during a conversation with Vanity Fair.

The 31-year-old actor revealed how he felt about going nude on camera. If you were unaware, the final scene in Saltburn features him dancing in the buff around a manor home.

That scene and several others in the movie sparked a great deal of conversation online, which has led to some concerns that Barry might feel objectified.

He explained how he really felt and if he had watched himself in action during the new interview.

His relationship with costar Jacob was also on the table, and Barry notably alluded to his romance with Sabrina Carpenter amid ongoing speculation about where they stand.

