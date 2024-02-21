Carey Mulligan, Adam Sandler, & Paul Dano Premiere 'Spaceman' at Berlinale Film Festival 2024

Carey Mulligan and Adam Sandler are hitting the red carpet at the 2024 Berlinale International Film Festival.

The co-stars posed for photos together at the premiere of their new Netflix movie Spaceman on Wednesday evening (February 21) held at Berlinale Palast in Berlin, Germany.

Fellow cast members Paul Dano and Kunal Nayyar were also in attendance along with director Johan Renck and Adam‘s wife Jackie Sandler.

Earlier in the day, the cast attended a press conference to promote the movie, which is based on the novel Spaceman of Bohemia by Jaroslav Kalfař.

Keep reading to find out more…Here’s the movie’s synopsis: Six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system, an astronaut, Jakub (Sandler), realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka (Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš (voiced by Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late.

Spaceman hits Netflix on March 1 – watch the trailer here!

FYI: Carey is wearing a Schiaparelli dress with Kwiat and Fred Leighton jewelry to the premiere.

Click through the gallery for 50+ pictures of the stars at the film festival…