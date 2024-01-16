Top Stories
Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Issues Statement Clarifying Position on Israel-Palestine, Says His 'Thoughts And Beliefs Have Been Misconstrued'

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Issues Statement Clarifying Position on Israel-Palestine, Says His 'Thoughts And Beliefs Have Been Misconstrued'

Dua Lipa Makes Rare Comments About Her Dating Life

Dua Lipa Makes Rare Comments About Her Dating Life

Emmys Best Dressed 2023: Ranking 20 Best Looks from January 2024 Ceremony

Emmys Best Dressed 2023: Ranking 20 Best Looks from January 2024 Ceremony

'Ghosts' Season 3 Cast Members Get Big Pay Increases, Salary Details Revealed!

'Ghosts' Season 3 Cast Members Get Big Pay Increases, Salary Details Revealed!

Tue, 16 January 2024 at 3:42 pm

Adam Sandler's 'Spaceman' Trailer Features Paul Dano As a Talking Spider - Watch Now!

Adam Sandler's 'Spaceman' Trailer Features Paul Dano As a Talking Spider - Watch Now!

The debut trailer for Adam Sandler‘s Spaceman is finally here!

Here’s the film’s synopsis: Six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system, an astronaut, Jakub (Sandler), realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late.

Head inside to watch the trailer and see new stills…

Directed by Johan Renck and based on the novel “Spaceman of Bohemia,” the film also stars Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, and Isabella Rossellini.

The film lands on Netflix on March 1, 2024.

See the trailer, embedded below, and head to the gallery to see the stills from the film…
Just Jared on Facebook
spaceman trailer debuts online 01
spaceman trailer debuts online 02
spaceman trailer debuts online 03
spaceman trailer debuts online 04
spaceman trailer debuts online 05
spaceman trailer debuts online 06
spaceman trailer debuts online 07
spaceman trailer debuts online 08
spaceman trailer debuts online 09

Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, isabella rossellini, Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, Paul Dano