Exes Emma Stone & Kieran Culkin Had Two Cute Reunions This Weekend at Awards Events!

Emma Stone and Kieran Culkin dated many, many years ago and now they’re both being celebrated during the same awards season!

The exes reunited at two events over the weekend and we have the cute pics.

Emma and Kieran were first spotted sharing a hug after they ran into each other on the red carpet at the 2024 AFI Awards Luncheon on Friday afternoon (January 12) at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Emma‘s movie Poor Things was honored as one of AFI’s Top 10 Movies of the Year while Kieran‘s show Succession was picked as one of AFI’s Top Ten Television Programs of the Year.

Then on Sunday (January 14), Emma and Kieran both won awards for their work in the aforementioned projects while attending the Critics Choice Awards. They were seen sharing a hug while backstage at the event!

Emma and Kieran dated from 2010 to 2011. She is now married to writer and producer Dave McCary while he is married to Jazz Charton.