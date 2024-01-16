'Abbott Elementary' Has 'Enormous Changes' in Season 3, One Cast Member Reveals!

The upcoming third season of Abbott Elementary will have some big changes!

Lisa Ann Walter teased “enormous changes” to the show on Seasm 3 compared to previous seasons of the ABC comedy.

“Quinta [Brunson] will kill me,” she said of Season 3 spoilers while talking to TheWrap on the Emmys red carpet.

“But I will tell you this — enormous changes — lots and lots of stuff — so much that they had to make it a double-long episode.”

Keep reading to find out more…

The show returns on Wednesday, February 7, with a one-hour episode, and the actress, who plays second grade teacher Melissa Schemmenti, says fans of the show “are going to be really surprised.”

“I would love to hear from your audience, when they watch this, what they think is going to happen just so I can amuse myself, compared to what we actually do,” she added.

As for whether Janine (Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) might continue their romance, she said: “The whole world knows that’s gonna happen. It’s a question of ‘when?’ and maybe not right away.”

Find out who is expected back for Season 3!