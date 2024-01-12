AFI Awards Luncheon 2024: See Every Celeb Who Attended, Plus Full Winners List Revealed!

There were so many stars in attendance at the 2024 AFI Awards Luncheon, celebrating the best movies and television shows of 2023.

The casts of Barbie, The Last of Us, and more were all there to honor their projects on Friday afternoon (January 12) at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The AFI Awards honorees include 10 outstanding motion pictures and 10 outstanding TV programs deemed culturally and artistically representative of this year’s most significant achievements in the art of the moving image.

Stars like Meryl Streep, Selena Gomez, Natalie Portman, Reese Witherspoon, Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, and many more all attended the event this year.

“As our nation and our world continue to navigate difficult times, AFI is honored to shine a proper light upon these works of art that lift us up and, ultimately, lead us to empathy,” said Bob Gazzale, AFI President and CEO. “That we do so without competition is AFI’s hallmark, and we are proud to gather this community of artists together – as one – to celebrate their extraordinary contributions to our time.”

AFI MOTION PICTURES OF THE YEAR

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

May December

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

AFI TELEVISION PROGRAMS OF THE YEAR

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Beef

Jury Duty

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Only Murders in the Building

Poker Face

Reservation Dogs

Succession

Barbie’s Margot Robbie

Barbie director Greta Gerwig

Barbie’s America Ferrera

Only Murders in the Building’s Steve Martin, Meryl Streep, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short

Only Murders in the Building’s Selena Gomez

Killers of the Flower Moon’s Leonardo DiCaprio

Killers of the Flower Moon’s Lily Gladstone

Killers of the Flower Moon’s Cara Jade Myers

Killers of the Flower Moon’s Tantoo Cardinal

Maestro’s Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan

Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy

Oppenheimer’s Robert Downey Jr.

Oppenheimer’s Emily Blunt

Oppenheimer’s Florence Pugh

The Morning Show’s Reese Witherspoon

The Morning Show’s Nicole Beharie

The Morning Show’s Karen Pittman

May December’s Natalie Portman

May December’s Julianne Moore

May December’s Charles Melton

May December producers Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum

The Last of Us’ Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey

The Last of Us’ Gabriel Luna

The Last of Us’ Nick Offerman

Poor Things’ Emma Stone

Poor Things’ Willem Dafoe

Poor Things’ Ramy Youssef

Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos

The Holdovers director Alexander Payne

The Holdovers’ Paul Giamatti

The Holdovers’ Dominic Sessa

Past Lives’ John Magaro

Past Lives director Celine Song

Past Lives’ Teo Yoo

American Fiction’s Jeffrey Wright

American Fiction’s Sterling K. Brown

American Fiction’s Erika Alexander

Succession’s Sarah Snook

Succession’s Brian Cox

Succession’s Kieran Culkin

The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White

The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri

The Bear’s Abby Elliott

The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach

The Bear’s Lionel Boyce

Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson

Beef’s Steven Yeun and Ali Wong

Poker Face’s Natasha Lyonne

Poker Face’s Benjamin Bratt

Jury Duty’s James Marsden

Acting legend Ellen Burstyn