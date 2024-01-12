Top Stories
'Grey's Anatomy' Cast Update for Season 20: Changes Are Happening!

'Grey's Anatomy' Cast Update for Season 20: Changes Are Happening!

Chris Pratt Shares Rare Photo with All Three Kids

Chris Pratt Shares Rare Photo with All Three Kids

'Young Sheldon' Spinoff in the Works, Two Actors to Reprise Roles

'Young Sheldon' Spinoff in the Works, Two Actors to Reprise Roles

Taylor Swift Conspiracy Theory Gets Response from the Pentagon Amid Claims

Taylor Swift Conspiracy Theory Gets Response from the Pentagon Amid Claims

Fri, 12 January 2024 at 6:43 pm

AFI Awards Luncheon 2024: See Every Celeb Who Attended, Plus Full Winners List Revealed!

AFI Awards Luncheon 2024: See Every Celeb Who Attended, Plus Full Winners List Revealed!

There were so many stars in attendance at the 2024 AFI Awards Luncheon, celebrating the best movies and television shows of 2023.

The casts of Barbie, The Last of Us, and more were all there to honor their projects on Friday afternoon (January 12) at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The AFI Awards honorees include 10 outstanding motion pictures and 10 outstanding TV programs deemed culturally and artistically representative of this year’s most significant achievements in the art of the moving image.

Stars like Meryl Streep, Selena Gomez, Natalie Portman, Reese Witherspoon, Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, and many more all attended the event this year.

“As our nation and our world continue to navigate difficult times, AFI is honored to shine a proper light upon these works of art that lift us up and, ultimately, lead us to empathy,” said Bob Gazzale, AFI President and CEO. “That we do so without competition is AFI’s hallmark, and we are proud to gather this community of artists together – as one – to celebrate their extraordinary contributions to our time.”

Head inside to check out the full guest list and the winners list…

Check out the winners list below!

AFI MOTION PICTURES OF THE YEAR
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
May December
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

AFI TELEVISION PROGRAMS OF THE YEAR
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Beef
Jury Duty
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Only Murders in the Building
Poker Face
Reservation Dogs
Succession

See all of the guests below…

Barbie’s Margot Robbie at the AFI Awards

Barbie’s Margot Robbie

Barbie director Greta Gerwig at the AFI Awards

Barbie director Greta Gerwig

Barbie’s America Ferrera at the AFI Awards

Barbie’s America Ferrera

Only Murders in the Building’s Steve Martin, Meryl Streep, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short at the AFI Awards

Only Murders in the Building’s Steve Martin, Meryl Streep, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short

Only Murders in the Building’s Selena Gomez at the AFI Awards

Only Murders in the Building’s Selena Gomez

Killers of the Flower Moon’s Leonardo DiCaprio at the AFI Awards

Killers of the Flower Moon’s Leonardo DiCaprio

Killers of the Flower Moon’s Lily Gladstone at the AFI Awards

Killers of the Flower Moon’s Lily Gladstone

Killers of the Flower Moon’s Cara Jade Myers at the AFI Awards

Killers of the Flower Moon’s Cara Jade Myers

Killers of the Flower Moon’s Tantoo Cardinal at the AFI Awards

Killers of the Flower Moon’s Tantoo Cardinal

Maestro’s Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan at the AFI Awards

Maestro’s Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan

Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy at the AFI Awards

Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy

Oppenheimer’s Robert Downey Jr. at the AFI Awards

Oppenheimer’s Robert Downey Jr.

Oppenheimer’s Emily Blunt at the AFI Awards

Oppenheimer’s Emily Blunt

Oppenheimer’s Florence Pugh at the AFI Awards

Oppenheimer’s Florence Pugh

The Morning Show’s Reese Witherspoon at the AFI Awards

The Morning Show’s Reese Witherspoon

The Morning Show’s Nicole Beharie at the AFI Awards

The Morning Show’s Nicole Beharie

The Morning Show’s Karen Pittman at the AFI Awards

The Morning Show’s Karen Pittman

May December’s Natalie Portman at the AFI Awards

May December’s Natalie Portman

May December’s Julianne Moore at the AFI Awards

May December’s Julianne Moore

May December’s Charles Melton at the AFI Awards

May December’s Charles Melton

May December producers Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum at the AFI Awards

May December producers Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum

The Last of Us’ Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey at the AFI Awards

The Last of Us’ Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey

The Last of Us’ Gabriel Luna at the AFI Awards

The Last of Us’ Gabriel Luna

The Last of Us’ Nick Offerman at the AFI Awards

The Last of Us’ Nick Offerman

Poor Things’ Emma Stone at the AFI Awards

Poor Things’ Emma Stone

Poor Things’ Willem Dafoe at the AFI Awards

Poor Things’ Willem Dafoe

Poor Things’ Ramy Youssef at the AFI Awards

Poor Things’ Ramy Youssef

Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos at the AFI Awards

Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos

The Holdovers director Alexander Payne at the AFI Awards

The Holdovers director Alexander Payne

The Holdovers’ Paul Giamatti at the AFI Awards

The Holdovers’ Paul Giamatti

The Holdovers’ Dominic Sessa at the AFI Awards

The Holdovers’ Dominic Sessa

Past Lives’ John Magaro at the AFI Awards

Past Lives’ John Magaro

Past Lives director Celine Song at the AFI Awards

Past Lives director Celine Song

Past Lives’ Teo Yoo at the AFI Awards

Past Lives’ Teo Yoo

American Fiction’s Jeffrey Wright at the AFI Awards

American Fiction’s Jeffrey Wright

American Fiction’s Sterling K. Brown at the AFI Awards

American Fiction’s Sterling K. Brown

at the AFI Awards

American Fiction’s Erika Alexander

Succession’s Sarah Snook at the AFI Awards

Succession’s Sarah Snook

Succession’s Brian Cox at the AFI Awards

Succession’s Brian Cox

Succession’s Kieran Culkin at the AFI Awards

Succession’s Kieran Culkin

The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White at the AFI Awards

The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White

The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri at the AFI Awards

The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri

The Bear’s Abby Elliott at the AFI Awards

The Bear’s Abby Elliott

The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach at the AFI Awards

The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach

The Bear’s Lionel Boyce at the AFI Awards

The Bear’s Lionel Boyce

Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson at the AFI Awards

Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson

Beef’s Steven Yeun and Ali Wong at the AFI Awards

Beef’s Steven Yeun and Ali Wong

Poker Face’s Natasha Lyonne at the AFI Awards

Poker Face’s Natasha Lyonne

Poker Face’s Benjamin Bratt at the AFI Awards

Poker Face’s Benjamin Bratt

Jury Duty’s James Marsden at the AFI Awards

Jury Duty’s James Marsden

Acting legend Ellen Burstyn at the AFI Awards

Acting legend Ellen Burstyn

Tracee Ellis Ross at the AFI Awards

Tracee Ellis Ross
Just Jared on Facebook
afi awards luncheon 001
afi awards luncheon 002
afi awards luncheon 003
afi awards luncheon 004
afi awards luncheon 005
afi awards luncheon 006
afi awards luncheon 007
afi awards luncheon 008
afi awards luncheon 009
afi awards luncheon 010
afi awards luncheon 011
afi awards luncheon 012
afi awards luncheon 013
afi awards luncheon 014
afi awards luncheon 015
afi awards luncheon 016
afi awards luncheon 017
afi awards luncheon 018
afi awards luncheon 019
afi awards luncheon 020
afi awards luncheon 021
afi awards luncheon 022
afi awards luncheon 023
afi awards luncheon 024
afi awards luncheon 025
afi awards luncheon 026
afi awards luncheon 027
afi awards luncheon 028
afi awards luncheon 029
afi awards luncheon 030
afi awards luncheon 031
afi awards luncheon 032
afi awards luncheon 033
afi awards luncheon 034
afi awards luncheon 035
afi awards luncheon 036
afi awards luncheon 037
afi awards luncheon 038
afi awards luncheon 039
afi awards luncheon 040
afi awards luncheon 041
afi awards luncheon 042
afi awards luncheon 043
afi awards luncheon 044
afi awards luncheon 045
afi awards luncheon 046
afi awards luncheon 047
afi awards luncheon 048
afi awards luncheon 049
afi awards luncheon 050
afi awards luncheon 051
afi awards luncheon 052
afi awards luncheon 053
afi awards luncheon 054
afi awards luncheon 055
afi awards luncheon 056
afi awards luncheon 057
afi awards luncheon 058
afi awards luncheon 059
afi awards luncheon 060
afi awards luncheon 061
afi awards luncheon 062
afi awards luncheon 063
afi awards luncheon 064
afi awards luncheon 065
afi awards luncheon 066
afi awards luncheon 067
afi awards luncheon 068
afi awards luncheon 069
afi awards luncheon 070
afi awards luncheon 071
afi awards luncheon 072
afi awards luncheon 073
afi awards luncheon 074
afi awards luncheon 075
afi awards luncheon 076
afi awards luncheon 077
afi awards luncheon 078
afi awards luncheon 079
afi awards luncheon 080
afi awards luncheon 081
afi awards luncheon 082
afi awards luncheon 083
afi awards luncheon 084
afi awards luncheon 085
afi awards luncheon 086
afi awards luncheon 087
afi awards luncheon 088
afi awards luncheon 089
afi awards luncheon 090
afi awards luncheon 091
afi awards luncheon 092
afi awards luncheon 093
afi awards luncheon 094
afi awards luncheon 095
afi awards luncheon 096
afi awards luncheon 097
afi awards luncheon 098
afi awards luncheon 099
afi awards luncheon 100
afi awards luncheon 101
afi awards luncheon 102
afi awards luncheon 103
afi awards luncheon 104
afi awards luncheon 105
afi awards luncheon 106
afi awards luncheon 107
afi awards luncheon 108
afi awards luncheon 109
afi awards luncheon 110
afi awards luncheon 111
afi awards luncheon 112
afi awards luncheon 113
afi awards luncheon 114
afi awards luncheon 115
afi awards luncheon 116
afi awards luncheon 117
afi awards luncheon 118
afi awards luncheon 119
afi awards luncheon 120
afi awards luncheon 121
afi awards luncheon 122
afi awards luncheon 123
afi awards luncheon 124
afi awards luncheon 125
afi awards luncheon 126
afi awards luncheon 127
afi awards luncheon 128
afi awards luncheon 129
afi awards luncheon 130
afi awards luncheon 131
afi awards luncheon 132
afi awards luncheon 133
afi awards luncheon 134
afi awards luncheon 135
afi awards luncheon 136
afi awards luncheon 137
afi awards luncheon 138
afi awards luncheon 139
afi awards luncheon 140
afi awards luncheon 141
afi awards luncheon 142

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 00, Abby Elliott, Alexander Payne, Ali Wong, America Ferrera, Awards, Ayo Edebiri, Bella Ramsey, Benjamin Bratt, Bradley Cooper, Brian Cox, Cara Jade Myers, Carey Mulligan, Celine Song, Charles Melton, Cillian Murphy, Dominic Sessa, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ellen Burstyn, Emily Blunt, Emma Stone, Erika Alexander, Extended, Florence Pugh, Gabriel Luna, Greta Gerwig, James Marsden, Jeffrey Wright, Jeremy Allen White, John Magaro, Julianne Moore, Karen Pittman, Kieran Culkin, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Lionel Boyce, Margot Robbie, Martin Short, Meryl Streep, Natalie Portman, Natasha Lyonne, Nick Offerman, Nicole Beharie, Paul Giamatti, Pedro Pascal, Quinta Brunson, Ramy Youssef, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Downey Jr, Sarah Snook, Selena Gomez, Sterling K Brown, Steve Martin, Steven Yeun, Tantoo Cardinal, Teo Yoo, Tracee Ellis Ross, Will Ferrell, Willem Dafoe, Yorgos Lanthimos