AFI Awards Luncheon 2024: See Every Celeb Who Attended, Plus Full Winners List Revealed!
There were so many stars in attendance at the 2024 AFI Awards Luncheon, celebrating the best movies and television shows of 2023.
The casts of Barbie, The Last of Us, and more were all there to honor their projects on Friday afternoon (January 12) at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The AFI Awards honorees include 10 outstanding motion pictures and 10 outstanding TV programs deemed culturally and artistically representative of this year’s most significant achievements in the art of the moving image.
Stars like Meryl Streep, Selena Gomez, Natalie Portman, Reese Witherspoon, Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, and many more all attended the event this year.
“As our nation and our world continue to navigate difficult times, AFI is honored to shine a proper light upon these works of art that lift us up and, ultimately, lead us to empathy,” said Bob Gazzale, AFI President and CEO. “That we do so without competition is AFI’s hallmark, and we are proud to gather this community of artists together – as one – to celebrate their extraordinary contributions to our time.”
Head inside to check out the full guest list and the winners list…
AFI MOTION PICTURES OF THE YEAR
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
May December
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
AFI TELEVISION PROGRAMS OF THE YEAR
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Beef
Jury Duty
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Only Murders in the Building
Poker Face
Reservation Dogs
Succession
Barbie’s Margot Robbie
Barbie director Greta Gerwig
Barbie’s America Ferrera
Only Murders in the Building’s Steve Martin, Meryl Streep, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short
Only Murders in the Building’s Selena Gomez
Killers of the Flower Moon’s Leonardo DiCaprio
Killers of the Flower Moon’s Lily Gladstone
Killers of the Flower Moon’s Cara Jade Myers
Killers of the Flower Moon’s Tantoo Cardinal
Maestro’s Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan
Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy
Oppenheimer’s Robert Downey Jr.
Oppenheimer’s Emily Blunt
Oppenheimer’s Florence Pugh
The Morning Show’s Reese Witherspoon
The Morning Show’s Nicole Beharie
The Morning Show’s Karen Pittman
May December’s Natalie Portman
May December’s Julianne Moore
May December’s Charles Melton
May December producers Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum
The Last of Us’ Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey
The Last of Us’ Gabriel Luna
The Last of Us’ Nick Offerman
Poor Things’ Emma Stone
Poor Things’ Willem Dafoe
Poor Things’ Ramy Youssef
Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos
The Holdovers director Alexander Payne
The Holdovers’ Paul Giamatti
The Holdovers’ Dominic Sessa
Past Lives’ John Magaro
Past Lives director Celine Song
Past Lives’ Teo Yoo
American Fiction’s Jeffrey Wright
American Fiction’s Sterling K. Brown
American Fiction’s Erika Alexander
Succession’s Sarah Snook
Succession’s Brian Cox
Succession’s Kieran Culkin
The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White
The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri
The Bear’s Abby Elliott
The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach
The Bear’s Lionel Boyce
Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson
Beef’s Steven Yeun and Ali Wong
Poker Face’s Natasha Lyonne
Poker Face’s Benjamin Bratt
Jury Duty’s James Marsden
Acting legend Ellen Burstyn
Tracee Ellis Ross