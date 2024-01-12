Laura Dern Opens Up About Her 'Deep Friendship' With Taylor Swift

Laura Dern is sharing her appreciation for Taylor Swift!

If you didn’t know, the 56-year-old actress has been an important member of the 34-year-old singer’s inner circle as of late!

Laura notably made a cameo in Taylor‘s “Bejeweled” music video in 2022. She played a character referred to as Stepmommy, who was based on the evil stepmother in Cinderella.

Since then, Laura has participated in several public outings with Taylor, including a star-studded Grammy’s afterparty!

Keep reading to find out more…

In a recent interview, Laura spoke about her bond with Taylor and what makes their friendship so special.

“It’s one of my deep friendships and I love and admire her so much,” the Big Little Lies star told People. “To find a friend amidst the creative, and she’s a superpower… She’s incredible. So that’s been really fun.”

Laura voiced her thoughts on whether her appearance in the “Bejeweled” video has increased the size of her own fanbase.

“I don’t know,” she said. “I don’t know, but I’ll take it.”

Last month, Laura Dern addressed those Big Little Lies season 3 rumors!