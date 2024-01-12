A$AP Rocky Seemingly Calls Out Drake Following Apparent Rihanna Diss Track

It appears like A$AP Rocky might be taking aim at Drake after he appeared to diss Rihanna on one of his songs.

The 35-year-old rapper and longtime partner of Rihanna linked up with Kid Cudi on a song called “Wow,” which arrived on Friday (January 12).

One line in particular appears to call out Drake, and some think that it might be a response to the other rapper’s song “Fear of Heights.”

Read more about the multiple disses…

If you forgot, Drake dropped his new album For All The Dogs in October, 2023. It featured a song called “Fear of Heights,” which appeared to put his ex Rihanna on blast.

“Why they make it sound like I’m still hung up on you,” Drake asks at the start of the song. “That could never be me / Gyal can’t ruin me / Better him than me / Better it’s not me.”

He then slams his sex life with the partner, rapping, “Yeah, and the sex was average with you / Yea, I’m anti ’cause I had it with you.” Later, he proclaims “I had way badder b-tches than you, TBH.”

The use of the word “anti” was thought to be a reference to the title of Rihanna‘s most recent album.

A few months later, A$AP‘s new song features the line “These n—as can’t stomach me. Gotta go get a mandrake.”

Of course, Drake is not mentioned by name.

However, mandrake is a plant that has been used to treat stomach issues. Some think that the reference might be a double entendre because Drake recently announced plans to take a break from music to treat some stomach issues.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) have been divided on the meaning of the song.

Some are pointing out that A$AP is saying “mandrake” instead of “man Drake.” Others seem to agree that the line was a purposeful reference.

One fan even argued that A$AP could have gone even harder, writing, “That mandrake bar by Rocky was trash considering how crazy Drake went at Rihanna.”

This would not be the first time that Drake has appeared to reference his very famous ex.

Press play on the song below…